Neill Queen Upholstered Panel Headboard
Description
Features:Crafted of MDF, fabric and foamIncludes one queen headboardThe channeled headboard is stylish and glamorous and is plushly paddedHeadboard Design: PanelMattress Size: QueenFrame Material: Solid + Manufactured WoodMetal Finish Application: Manufactured Wood Type: Carved Wood: Iron: NoAdditional Frame Material Details: MDFWood: YesColor: Upholstered: YesNailhead Trim: NoPadded: YesTufted: NoUpholstery Fill Material: FoamUpholstery Material (Upholstery: Cream): 100% Faux LinenUpholstery Material Details: PolyesterUpholstery Material (Upholstery: Emerald Green): 100% VelvetUpholstery Material (Upholstery: Taupe): 100% VelvetUpholstery Material (Upholstery: Tan): 100% ChenilleUpholstery Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Upholstery Fabric Quality (EU ONLY): Legal Documentation: Genuine Leather Type: Faux Leather Type: Upholstery Design: Fully UpholsteredHeadboard Shape: RectangularAdjustable Headboard: NoneLighting Included: NoBulb Type: Mount Type: Bed Frame MountedMounting Hardware Included: NoAttachment Type: Pre-drilled holesCompatible with Adjustable Bed: No[Deactivated] Storage Included: NoneCountry of Origin: ChinaMirrored: NoCan this headboard be sold on its own?: YesNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseStorage Included: Drawer Glide Mechanism: Hidden Storage: Total Number of Shelves: Adjustable Shelves: Soft Close or Self Close Drawer Glides: Number of Drawers: Pieces Included: NoneCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Wood Species: Legs Included: YesLeg Height - Top to Bottom: 15Leg Width - Side to Side: 6Leg Depth - Front to Back: 2Shelving Included: NoShelf Space Height - Top to Bottom: Interior Shelf Width - Side to Side: Interior Shelf Depth - Front to Back: Stiftung Warentest Note: Spefications:CE Certified: Energy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: ISO 14000 Certified: ISO 14001 Certified: FSC Certified: ISO 9000 Certified: ITTO Compliant: FIRA Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): YesComposite Wood Product (CWP): YesChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesTSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesTÜV Rheinland Certified: CAL TB 116 Compliant: NoCAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoContains Flame Retardant Materials: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1303 Compliant: NoCPSIA Compliant: SOR/2016-194 - Textile Flammability Regulations : NoBetter Cotton Initiative: NoBetter Cotton Initiative Member: Better Cotton Initiative Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: CPG Compliant: Responsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: EPP Compliant: Oeko-Tex Certified: NoOeko-Tex Eco Passport: Oeko-Tex Leather Standard: Oeko-Tex Made in Green: Oeko-Tex STeP: OEKO-TEX Standard 100 Certified: Oeko-Tex Certification Number: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: PEFC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: SFI Certified: SOFFA Compliant: YesDimensions:Headboard overall dimensions: 50.7"H x 66.9"W x 4.7"DOverall Height - Top to Bottom: 50.7Overall Width - Side to Side: 66.9Overall Depth - Front to Back: 4.72Overall Product Weight: 49Headboard Height without Legs/Base - Top to Bottom: 35.5Bottom of Headboard to Floor: 15Pre-drilled Holes/Slots: YesBottom Pre-Drilled Hole to