Kentucky Performance Products Neigh-Lox Advanced Digestive Health Powder Horse Supplement, 20-lb tub

Provide your horse with daily digestive support from Kentucky Performance Products Neigh-Lox Advanced Horse Supplement. This daily supplement helps repair and protect your horse’s stomach, intestine and hindgut for optimal gastrointestinal health. Each scoop works to neutralize gastric acid, protect the mucosal lining and help prevent ulcers. It also supports beneficial bacteria throughout your horse’s GI tract. Neigh-Lox Advanced promotes a healthy digestive tract to help your horse absorb nutrients and maintain his normal weight. It’s great for horses who are consuming high grain diets, under stress or prone to digestive health issues.