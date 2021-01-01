Limoges Jewelry Necklaces SILVER - Sterling Silver Small Monogram Pendant Necklace

Sterling Silver Small Monogram Pendant Necklace. Give your outfit and mood a lift with this charm necklace that's customizable to your liking. A simple chain lets you layer this necklace with other pieces for boho accessory looks. Enter monogram as follows: first initial, last initial, middle initial. For example, Katie Beth Smith should be entered as ''KSB''Chain: 18' LPendant: 0.94'' W x 1'' HSpring ring claspSterling silver / crystalImportedShipping note: This item will be personalized just for you. Allow extra time for your special find to ship.Due to the custom nature of this product, orders cannot be modified or canceled after placement.