Divine Karma Necklaces Clear - Clear Quartz & 14k Rose Gold-Plated Tree of Life Wire Pendant Necklace

Clear Quartz & 14k Rose Gold-Plated Tree of Life Wire Pendant Necklace. Crafted with 14-karat rose gold-plated wire, this tree of life pendant necklace flaunts a clear quartz center that can help purify the soul and stimulate positive thoughts.Note: Due to the unique nature of this item, actual colors, shades and sizes may be slightly different than shown.Chain: 30'' LPendant: 0.6'' W x 1.75'' LLobster claw clasp14k rose gold-plated brass / quartzMade in AustraliaShipping note: This item is shipping internationally. Allow extra time for its journey to you.