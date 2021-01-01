Neck Hanging Earphone Stereo In-ear Sports Headphone Outdoor Waterproof Headset

Advertisement
Description:This neck hanging earphone is comfortable to wear, in-ear type with soft earcaps.The waterproof sports earphone is a neck hanging type, which makes it convenient to carry.The waterproof headphone features advanced noise-reduction technology and support handsfree call.The waterproof earphone is waterproof which makes the earphone not easy to be damaged by your sweats and small rain.The earphone is suitable for many occasions to wear. You can wear it during sports, fitness, running, jogging, etc..Specification:Material: ABSColor: Black, rose red, navy blue.Size: Show as picture. version: V5.0.Charging time: about 2 hours.Playing time: about 5~8 hours. capacity: 120mAh.(Built-in)Standby time: about 120 hours.Waterproof rating: IPX4.Speaker size: 10mm.NoteThere might be a bit color distortions due to different computer resolutions.There might be a slight errors due to different hand measurement.Package included:1x Earphone.( built-in)1x USB .3x Pair earcaps.1x User manual.