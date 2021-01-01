From boyd lighting

Nebula LED Multi Light Pendant Light by Boyd Lighting - Color: Brass - Finish: Polished - (10783-LAB-RC-2700-60)

Out of this world. Like bodies of interstellar clouds, the Nebula LED Multi Light Pendant Light from Boyd Lighting oohs and awes with diffused light and texture-rich imagery. This contemporary piece lets its light and elegant materials speak for themselves with a clean design. From a brass canopy, a group of textile cords drops down with sheer style. Brass cone shades dot the air with a timeless sleekness. Fitted below, alabaster cone shades bring a surge of texture through their natural veining. Artisans enhance the one-of-one quality of each alabaster piece by carving them by hand in a handsome cone form. When turned on, the alabaster transforms into a mesmerizing, flowing image radiating with soft ambient light. With nearly a century in the residential and commercial lighting business, Boyd Lighting is a US-based, family-owned business renowned for its visually stunning fixtures that are well-suited to residential and commercial interiors. Ideal for installation in dining areas, bathrooms, and outdoor areas, Boyd Lightings artistically-driven lighting concepts are carefully crafted by dedicated artisans. Creating innovative lighting collections for residential and commercial spaces remains a chief focus of this award-winning brand. Shape: Multi-Light. Color: Brass. Finish: Light Antiqued Brass

