From nutribullet
NutriBullet NBF50520 Touch Combo Blender, 64 oz, Black
4 expertly designed blending programs automatically adjust whether you're blending up multiple servings in the blender pitcher, or flying solo with NutriBullet cups. Whatever you're in the mood for, this blender is smart enough to keep up! Take control over your culinary creations with 3 speeds and pulse control or use an intelligent program if you need an assist. The choice is yours! The high-capacity vented pitcher is ready to blend sweet or savory ingredients into the silkiest of soups. It also has a locking lid and easy-our spout - it's pitcher perfect. Included: (1) 1500W All Black Motor Base (1) 64oz Pitcher (1) Locking Pitcher Lid with Pour Spout (1) Tamper (1) Easy-Twist Power Extractor Blade (1) 32oz Cup (1) 20oz Cup (2) To Go Lids (1) Recipe Guide Hassle-free cleaning - components are top rack dishwasher-safe. This item comes with a 1 year limited warranty. NOTE: Refer to User Manual before use. Product built to North American & Canadian Electrical Standards., Weight: 4.0 Pounds, Manufacturer: NutriBullet