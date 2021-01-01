Advertisement
Stainless steel case with a stainless steel bracelet. Uni-directional rotating stainless steel bezel. Copper dial with luminous silver-tone hands and index hour markers. Miles per hour / kilometer conversion scale around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands. Breitling calibre 17 automatic movement, based upon ETA 2824-2, containing 25 Jewels, bitting at 28800 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 42 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw down crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 35 mm. Case thickness: 10 mm. Band width: 18 mm. Deployment clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second, chronometer. Navitimer Series. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Breitling Navitimer Automatic Chronometer Cooper Dial Ladies Watch A17395201K1A1.