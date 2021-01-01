Shark Navigator Pet Upright Bagless Stick Vacuum

This stick vacuum has been designed with pets in mind by combining dependable suction with easily accessible tools to tackle stubborn pet hair. This vacuum has a dust cup, so you can clean your whole home, not just the floor. You can vacuum stairs, furniture, and tight spaces with an extendable hose for up to 11 feet of total reach. Plus, what you pick up stays in the vacuum - anti-allergen complete seal technology® and a HEPA filter trap dust and allergens, keeping them out of the air you breathe.