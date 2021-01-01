From ashley signature design
Navi Sofa - Smoke
Corner-blocked frame - Attached back and loose seat cushions - High-resiliency foam cushions wrapped in thick poly fiber - Polyester and polyurethane (faux leather) upholstery - Exposed feet with faux wood finish - Platform foundation system resists sagging 3x better than spring system after 20,000 testing cycles by providing more even support - Smooth platform foundation maintains tight, wrinkle-free look without dips or sags that can occur over time with sinuous spring foundations - Polyester (97)%,PU (3)% If you love the cool look of leather but long for the warm feel of fabric, you can take comfort in the Navi sofa. Wrapped in a fabulous faux leather with a weathered hue and hint of pebbly texture to resemble the real deal, this decidedly modern sofa proves less is more. Elements include angled side profiling and track armrests wrapped with a layer of pillowy softness for that little something extra. Prominent jumbo stitching and clean-lined divided back styling lend fashion-forward flair. In the Box - Navi Sofa - Smoke - Documentation