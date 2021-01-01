Lisette L Montreal Naverra Check Print 28'' Slim Ankle Pants with Cuffs

Classy and chic, the Lisette LÂ® MontrÃ©al Naverra Check Print 28'' Slim Ankle Pants with Cuffs have a poly-blend pant that features the same fabulous fit as the popular Lisette L Montreal 801 Ankle pant and checks all the boxes on the details: no buttons or zippers to add bulk. They're ultra-comfortable and easy to wear! Snug through the thigh, falls straight to the hem. Poly blend. Form fitting. Fits true to size. 72% rayon, 24% polyester, 4% elastane. Machine wash, dry flat. Made in Canada. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 30 in Outseam: 37 in Inseam: 28 in Front Rise: 10 in Back Rise: 15 in Leg Opening: 12 in Product measurements were taken using size 4, inseam 28. Please note that measurements may vary by size.