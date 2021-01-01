From red barrel studio
Nava End Table with Storage
Keep essential items within arm’s reach with this accent table. This beautiful piece stands perfectly next to your sofa or bed. The table features a drawer for storing remotes, coasters, and other household items. Place a lamp on the top surface or use it to keep your beverage within your arm’s reach. The lower open shelf is the perfect place to stack and organize your reading materials. The straight lines and finish of this piece work great with any existing decor. Color: Espresso