superdown Nava Asymmetrical Mini Dress in Black. - size XXS (also in XS, S, M, XL) superdown Nava Asymmetrical Mini Dress in Black. - size XXS (also in XS, S, M, XL) 60% rayon 35% nylon 5% spandex. Made in China. Hand wash cold. Unlined. Hidden side zipper closure. One shoulder styling with asymmetrical cut-out detail. Midweight jersey fabric. SPDW-WD1599. BTD814 H18. superdown is a contemporary label offering on-demand, on-trend, on-social apparel. Always on the pulse of the latest styles, superdown is the go-to for aspiring, trendy, fashion-loving babes who are #superdown for anything.