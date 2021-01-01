Aston Nautis GS 70 in. x 72 in. Completely Frameless Hinged Shower Door with Frosted Glass and Glass Shelves in Chrome

Utility meets luxury with the Nautis GS completely frameless hinged shower door with frosted glass. Available in a multitude of dimensions - from 36 in. to 76 in. in width - the Nautis GS consists of a fixed glass panel with a built-in two-tier shelf storage system and a hinged glass door. This model features 3/8 in. (10 mm) ANSI-certified tempered glass, stainless steel constructed hardware, self-centering door hinges, premium leak-seal clear strips and is engineered for reversible left or right hand installation.