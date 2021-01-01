Aston Nautis GS 51 in. x 72 in. Frameless Hinged Shower Door in Chrome with Glass Shelves

Utility meets luxury with the Nautis GS completely frameless hinged shower door with glass shelving. Available in a number of dimensions - from 36 in. to 76 in. in width - the Nautis GS consists of a fixed glass panel with a built-in 2-tiered shelf storage system and a hinged glass door panel. All models feature 3/8 in. (10mm) ANSI-certified tempered glass, stainless steel constructed hardware, self-centering hinges, premium leak-seal clear strips and is engineered for left or right hand installation.