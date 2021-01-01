From york beach maine designs

Nautical York Beach Maine Tote Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Cool nautical ships wheel design with York Beach Maine text. Great for fans of York Beach and southern Maine. Makes a perfect souvenir to remember your trip to York. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com