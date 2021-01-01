From ebern designs
Nautical Chart Taunton Fleece Blanket
Features:Size: 60"x50"The print is a full coverage dye sublimation. The reverse side is solid white.Care: Machine wash warm on gentle cycle, tumble dry on low heat.Blanket importedSize: ThrowColor: GreenMaterial: FleeceMaterial Details: Stain Resistant: NoTechnique: Theme: TravelHeated: NoElectric: NoPower Source: Control Type: Dual Controllers: Auto Shutoff Function: Auto Shutoff Time: Wattage: Voltage: Embroidered : NoWeighted: NoWeighted Blanket Fill Material: Weighted Blanket Cover: Cleaning Method: Machine WashDrying Method: Tumble dryFill Material: PolyesterType of Bird Feathers: Reversible: NoReverse Side Color: Reverse Side Material: Reverse Side Pattern: Life Stage: AdultCountry of Origin: ChinaHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayWearable: NoThermal: NoPlush: NoOutdoor Use: Licensed Product: NoSpefications:ISO 9001 Certified: UL Listed: ISO 9000 Certified: TAA Compliant: ISO 14001 Certified: FIRA Certified: ISO 14000 Certified: Organic: NoFarm Verified Organic: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Certified: Grade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: USDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoSOR/2016-194 - Textile Flammability Regulations : NocUL Listed: Fire Rated: Responsibly Sourced Down / Wool Certified: Responsible Wool Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Down Pass Certified: Responsible Down Standard Certified: Dimensions:Overall Width - Side to Side: 50Overall Length - Top to Bottom: 60Overall Product Weight: 2Assembly:Warranty: