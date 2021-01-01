From rebrilliant
Nauman Touchless Soap Dispenser
Help fight the spread of germs and bacteria by washing hands-free. The clean minimalist design of this pump makes it a perfect fit in any room where you want to eliminate cross-contamination with touch-free cleaning. The dispenser is made of durable plastic in shiny opaque white with an infrared motion sensor that provides sanitary touch-free operation and a clear view container that allows you to see the amount of liquid still available. The pump is easy to assemble and use. Just insert 4 AA batteries (not included) into the pump head, fill the removable container with your favorite liquid hand or dish soap, choose from 1 of 5 mess-free dispensing levels by pushing (+) or (-) and you're ready to go. Place your hand under the spout and the soap will easily flow into the palm of your hand.