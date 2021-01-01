From zupreem
ZuPreem Nature's Promise Western Timothy Hay Small Animal Food, 14-oz bag
ZuPreem Nature's Promise Western Timothy Hay Rabbit & Guinea Pig Food is a high-fiber and essential part of your small animal’s daily diet. Herbivores like rabbits, guinea pigs and chinchillas have a unique digestive system that requires foods that are full of fiber. This sun-cured western Timothy hay makes a delicious addition to a pellet diet, and it’s naturally high in fiber. It’s made from premium, wholesome hay that’s been monitored for pesticides to ensure that your pet enjoys only the highest quality food. ZuPreem Nature’s Promise Western Timothy Hay is a great choice for your small pet’s healthy digestion.