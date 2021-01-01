From lungs breathe nature outdoors

Nature, mountain, outdoors, lungs breathe, deer, wild animal Tote Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

If you prefer nature, mountains, outdoors, adventure, camping, lake, landscape, fresh, health, antique, retro, wilderness, fitness, walking, hiking, trekking You also love deer, animals, forest, antlers, wildlife, wild animals 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com