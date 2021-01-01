Advertisement
Redken's innovative Nature + Science line uses high performance ingredients naturally sourced from nature to deliver amazing results with a clean feel. Key Benefits:- Vegan Sulfate-free Silicone-free and Paraben-free- Conditioner for color treated hair- Uses ginseng phytonutrients and antioxidants to help maintain hair color vibrancy and adds shine Redken Nature & Science Color Extend Conditioner 8.5 oz - Womens Redken Conditioners - We always offer the largest selection of Professional hair and beauty products and latest in Salon Services to our customers. That's why we carry over 500 shades of nail polish, over 100 styles of hair brushes, and thousands of beauty related products. You can always save an additional 10% off all products, With the discount already reflected in our low prices.