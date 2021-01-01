Cat Chow Naturals Indoor with Real Chicken & Turkey Dry Cat Food, 3.15-lb bag

Cat Chow Naturals Indoor with Real Chicken & Turkey Dry Cat Food provides wholesome, natural nutrition suited to the unique needs of your cat’s indoor lifestyle. Made with real chicken and turkey, and without any added artificial flavors and preservatives, this dry cat food has a delicious taste and provides 100% complete and balanced nutrition for adult cats with all of the indoor benefits you love. Plus it includes a natural fiber blend to help control hairballs and a special formulation to help promote a healthy weight.