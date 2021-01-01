From brown's
Brown's Naturally Fresh! Corn Cob Small Animal & Bird Bedding, 5.87-L
Brown's Naturally Fresh! Corn Cob Small Animal & Bird Bedding provides a safe and healthy environment for your small animal or bird with a naturally fresh cage liner. It's made from highly absorbent corn cob that's odorless and dust-free, which means your pet's area stays cleaner longer. The coarse corn cob is heavy enough to remain in the bottom of the pan, and any soiled clumps can be scooped up easily. Brown's Naturally Fresh! Corn Cob Small Animal & Bird Bedding lasts longer and controls odors, making it an ideal option for small animal bedding as well as natural litter for your feathered friends.