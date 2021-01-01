From kirkland's
Natural Wood Sawhorse Coffee Table
Advertisement
Give your space a chic, rustic touch with this Natural Wood Sawhorse Coffee Table. Its classic style and rich finish will complement any furniture! You'll love how it elevates your living room! Coffee table measures 48L x 32W x 18H in. Crafted of wood Distressed black leg finish Natural tabletop finish Sawhorse leg design Includes nylon floor levelers Weight capacity: 46.5 lbs. Assembly required Not intended for commercial use Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses. WARNING: Cancer and Reproductive Harm - For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov .