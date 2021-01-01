From kirkland's
Natural Wood Bead and Metal Table Lamp
Bring sophistication to any room in your house with our Natural Wood Bead and Metal Table Lamp. You'll love how its beaded chandelier shape looks in your space! Lamp measures 37H in. Crafted of wood and metal Natural wood and brass metal finish Base features a beaded chandelier shape Accented with a clear crystal base and brass details Hardback drum shade in white fabric Shade measures 14.5H x 19 in. in diameter Socket accommodates a two-way, 150-watt E26 bulb Features a plug-in cord Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. Do not exceed specified wattage. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses. WARNING: Cancer and Reproductive Harm - For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov .