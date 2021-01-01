From kirkland's
Natural Wood and Metal Numberless Wall Clock : Wood|Metal
Bring minimalistic style into your home with this Natural Wood and Metal Numberless Wall Clock. You'll love how its simple design and gold accents look! Clock measures 24 in. in diameter Crafted of wood composite and metal Natural wood finish Round clock shape Features black hands and gold line markers Weight: 4.3 lbs. Requires one (1) AA battery; battery not included Hangs from back-mounted hardware Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including formaldehyde (gas) which is known to the state of California to cause cancer and birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov .