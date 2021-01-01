UltraCruz Natural Vitamin E Plus Immune Support Pellets Horse Supplement, 10-lb bag

Provide your four-legged friend with immune support with UltraCruz Natural Vitamin E Plus Horse Supplement. This high-quality vitamin E pellet supplement works closely with selenium and vitamin C to support his immune system and protect his body from oxidative stress. It contains vitamin E, a fat-soluble vitamin that may function as an antioxidant that protects cells from free radicals and supports healthy concentrations of elements such as iron, calcium and potassium. Your steed is sure to appreciate this addition to his daily feed.