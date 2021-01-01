Jaipur Living Natural Turtledove 2 ft. x 3 ft. Solid Area Rug

Fun and comfortable, the Jaipur Rugs 2 ft. x 3 ft. Area Rug is the ideal finishing touch to your home. This cross rug has stain-resistant fabrics and features fade-resistant materials. It comes in a beige shade, bringing a subdued and minimalist touch to any room. With a gradient pattern, this cross rug will display an ombre motif that seamlessly transitions from one shade to another. It has a 100% hemp design, which is great for beach homes. It does not emit VOC gases, making it a safer choice for your living area. Color: Turtledove.