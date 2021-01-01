WHISH 8 oz Natural Soy Wax Candle - Summer Watermelon in None at Nordstrom Rack

Are you longing for the warm goodness that an amazing candle can bring to any part of your home? Our candles will set the perfect stage for any mood with our high quality, long-lasting fragrance combined with a unique soy-based wax blend. Hand poured right here in the United States, you can trust Whish to provide a delightfully uplifting scent. How's that for lighting up your life? 8 oz. Never leave a burning candle unattended. Always trim the wick to 1/8" before lighting. Burn candle for a maximum of 4 hours at a time. Discontinue use once 1/4" of wax remains. Center wick if needed and do not allow flame to touch the side of the glass. Keep candle free of any foreign matter, such as matches, wick trimmings, etc. If sooting ocurrs, extinguish and trim wick. Made in the USA