Nuby Natural, Silicone and Wood Teether, Purple Octopus
Wee ones will love Nuby's natural teethers for their adorable characters and soothing capabilities. The soft silicone tentacles comfort sore gums while the harder wood gently assists in the emergence of new teeth. Our friendly octopus character has multiple gnaw-able surfaces, including massaging Nub-eez on his tentacles. Different textures are great for teething, but also great for tactile development, as they encourage little hands to explore and learn. Each teether is sized to be easy for baby to grasp and hold, helping develop motor skills. The minimalist design is easy-to-clean, making these teethers a parent favorite, too!