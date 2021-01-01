From gracie oaks
Natural Plaid 160 GSM Flannel Sheet Set
"Gracie Oaks" flannel bed sheets will add a cozy layer of warmth and comfort to every bed in your home. They're crafted from pure cotton flannel, that's machine-washable to create durability, lightweight softness, and year-round comfort. These ultra-smooth flannel sheet sets have everything you need to create a warm and comfy bed for any kid’s room, guest bedroom or master suite. Plus, we use long staple combed cotton yarn that's made in OEKO-TEX Standard 100 factories. This ensures that our sheet sets are sustainable, environmentally friendly, and not harmful to your skin.Our Design and Production Teams use meticulous attention to detail and quality checkpoints at every step of production. Details like our Signature fitted sheets with heavy-duty elasticized hem, double stitched seams and a 15" deep pocket that grips and holds securely to your mattress.