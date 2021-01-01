From jillian dempsey
Jillian Dempsey Natural Khol Eyeliner in Jet Black.
Advertisement
Jillian Dempsey Natural Khol Eyeliner in Jet Black. Jillian Dempsey Natural Khol Eyeliner in Jet Black. Made with organic Jojoba Oil, Shea Butter, and Marula Oil, Jillian Dempsey Khol Eyeliner puts sultry eyes at your fingertips. The intensely pigmented, waterproof formula glides on smooth and stays put all day long, giving the eyes a perfectly defined or sexy smudged look.. Jet Black - intense black. Includes built-in smudge tip. Organic, cruelty-free, and free of parabens, sulfates, synthetic fragrances, and harmful dyes, petrochemical oils, or waxes. 0.04 oz. JDEM-WU9. KE1000JB. Beautifying Hollywood's brightest stars isn't Jillian Dempsey's only forte: as a professional makeup artist, she conceptualized new products and starts innovative beauty trends under her eponymous brand, Jillian Dempsey Beauty. From cheek and lid tints to kohl eyeliners, Dempsey's pioneering makeup collection is cruelty-free and crafted with hand-picked organic and naturally derived ingredients.