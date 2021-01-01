LR Home Natural Jute Throw Pillow with Pom Poms Border, 20" x 20" , Tan :: Designed to thrill, our pillow collection will add intricate mastery and eye pleasing designs to any room. This addition dwells perfectly on a comfy couch, bed, or bench. This pillow is a wonderful accent for the trendy home looking to add an eye-catching piece to their collection. This piece features a solid front of natural jute with texted pom pom accents around the edges. Hand-crafted with the customer in mind, there is no compromise of comfort and style with the pillow line we create.