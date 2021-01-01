Natural Handmade Aquamarine Chips Bar Necklace, Energy Healing Crystals, Black Plated Chain, Birthday, Gift for Her, Gemstone Jewelry 18 inch AA+ Quality

Chakras - Throat Chakra l Zodiac - Aries, Gemini, Scorpio, Aquarius, Pisces Healing - ♥ Cleansing ♥ Meditation ♥ Serenity ♥ Peace ♥ Prophecy ♥ Inspiration ♥ Tranquility ♥ Inner power strength ♥ Soothing ♥ Calming ♥ Safe travel on water Aquamarine is a stone of courage. Its calming energies reduce stress and quiet the mind. Aquamarine has an affinity with sensitive people. It can invoke tolerance of others and overcomes judgmentalism, giving support to those overwhelmed by responsibility. Clarifies perception, sharpens the intellect and clears confusion. Useful for closure on all levels. Promotes self-expression. Soothes fears and increases sensitivity. Sharpens intuition and opens clairvoyance. Wonderful for meditation. Shields the aura and aligns the chakras. Highly protective during pregnancy, it helps to guard both mother and baby from harm. Every Gemstone Is Unique And Has Its Unique Shape And Size. Perfect Gift For Birthdays, Anniversaries, Valentines, Mother’S Day, Christmas,Thanksgiving, And Many More. It Can Be Used For Healing And Metaphysical Purpose As Well.