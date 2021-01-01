Natural Grasscloth 18' L X 36" W Pearl White Beige Wallpaper Roll

Bayou Breeze is synonymous with clear, modern designer wallpaper in restrained yet expressive colours, the inspiration for which is drawn from nature. Flowers, droplets, circles, stars - simple natural forms have inspired Falkirk Elgin to create extraordinary, modern wall coverings, designed to awaken the child within with their simplicity. A broad spectrum of natural colours, including alabaster, reed, ochre, mocha, slate and Bordeaux brown complements the youthful and purist ambiance perfectly. Extravagant colour combinations, such as black and midnight blue or powder blue, greige and copper as well as well-defined silver and gold elements set refined accents.