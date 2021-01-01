Dr. Brown's Natural Flow Original Wide-Neck Baby Bottle Nipples - Level 4 (9m+, Fast Flow)

Make feeding time more pleasant for yourself and your little one with these Dr. Brown's Level 4 Nipples. Created by a physician, they feature a patented internal vent system that helps reduce colic, spit-up, burping and gas. The positive pressure design of these Dr. Brown's nipples allows babies to feed comfortably as the vent system eliminates the air bubbles and vacuum. All parts are dishwasher safe to make for easy care and maintenance. Each pack comes with six Dr. Brown's Level 4 Nipples exclusively for use with Dr. Brown's Natural Flow Wide-Neck baby bottles. They are ideal for babies 9 months and up.