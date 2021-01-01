Safavieh Natural Fiber Collection NF114K Border Basketweave Seagrass Runner, 2'6" x 14' , Dark Brown

Safavieh's Natural Fiber Basketweave Summer Seagrass Rug with 1,000+ customer reviews The perfect summer rug, using sun-kissed natural seagrass fibers to bring a touch of nature into any home Ideal to use as a base for stylish bohemian chic rug layering Neutral colored seagrass fibers allow for seamless integration into any décor Cotton border is available in a multitude of colors to add a fashionable touch Transitional charming power-loomed sisal basketweave pattern Works well with coastal, farmhouse, casual, contemporary, or transitional décor styles