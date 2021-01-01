Green Climate Change Artwork Natural Climate Change Global Heating sea Ocean Puffy Fish Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Stop Global Warming - Time to change something. To save and protect our planet from the devastating effects of climate change, this environmental protection design or climate protector motif is a great instrument. Wear this design and show everyone your opinion. We only have one planet earth. Global global warming increases year after year. The climate change is visible and noticeable to us. We have to act now. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only