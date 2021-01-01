Jaipur Living Natural Candied Ginger 8 ft. x 10 ft. Chevrons Area Rug

Select the Jaipur Rugs 8 ft. x 10 ft. Area Rug to upgrade your home. This rectangular rug is crafted with stain-resistant fabrics and has fade-resistant materials. It is embellished with chevron detailing, allowing you to decorate your floor with a geometric-inspired motif. Designed with tan features, this rug will add a subtle and neutral touch to any room. With an 85% cotton construction, it is easily maintained and washed. It does not off-gas VOCs, ensuring that you do not need to ventilate it prior to taking it indoors. Color: Candied Ginger.