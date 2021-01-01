From the holiday aisle
Natural Bark Alpine 8' Green Pine Artificial Christmas Tree
Features:Metal baseHoliday décorTree Type: ArtificialTip Material: PVC (polyvinyl chloride)Tip Material Details: Branch Construction: HingedNumber of Assembly Sections: Assembly Special Features: Pre Fluffed: NoBranch Tip Count: 1221Tree Durability: Tree Frame Material: WoodStorage Bag Included: NoNeedle Color: GreenShape: Regular (Full)Branch Features: Does Not ApplyFoliage Lushness: LushLights Included: NoBulb Type: Power Source: Light Color: Light Tone: Light Functions: Light Controller Type: Light Count: Stay-Lit Bulbs: Tree Topper Outlet Included: Batteries Included: Battery Type: Number of Batteries Needed: Lead Cord Length: Extra Bulbs/Fuses Included: Bulb Shape: Bulb Base: Wattage: Stand Included: YesStand Type: Stand Height: Stand Bottom Width: Stand Finish: Stand Material: MetalStand Compatibility: Decorations Included: NoPre-Attached Decorations: Decoration Type: Tree Family: PinePine Species: Fir Species: Spruce Species: Greenery Set: NoLocation: Indoor Use OnlyProduct Care: Dust with a dry clothHoliday / Occasion: ChristmasCountry of Origin: ChinaSeason: WinterNon-Toxic: YesTrending Tree: Spefications:California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoUL Listed: Canada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: cETL Listed: CSA Certified: cUL Listed: CE Certified: ETL Listed: PEFC Certified: Energy Star Compliant: Dimensions:Overall Tree Height (Including Stand): 96Tree Base Diameter - Side to Side: 50Tree Base Depth - Front to Back: 50Tree Trunk Diameter: 2Overall Product Weight: 26Assembly:Adult Assembly Required: YesAdditional Tools Required: Tool Free AssemblyWarranty: