From maddox
Natural Bamboo Cheese Board and Knife Set. Wood Charcuterie Platter is Ideal Serving Tray for Cheese, Meat, Crackers and Wine. Bowls, Cutlery and.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. THE ONLY SERVING PLATTER YOU'LL EVER NEED: Store everything in one place, the 2 bowls, 6 appetizer forks, 4 cheese knives, 6 bonus slate cheese labels and marker set. This charcuterie board has 2 slide out trays that is excellent for keeping the entire set stored conveniently together when not in use. A GREAT GIFT IDEA: Surprise your loved ones with this extra large, high-quality cheese tray and knife set and offer them a stunning way to serve their favorite snacks. This all-in-one cheese board set will make an incredible housewarming, bridal shower, engagement, wedding, anniversary, retirement, birthday, Christmas, or Holiday gift! ENVIRONMENTALLY FRIENDLY: This premium cheese board and cutlery set is made from eco-friendly, sustainably grown, and 100% natural Moso Bamboo. The nonporous surface of this natural cheese board makes the top choice for cheese lovers as it doesn't stain or absorb odors. EVERYTHING YOU NEED FOR THE