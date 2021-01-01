From kirkland's
Natural Adjustable Wooden Leg Office Chair
Elevate your office’s style with this beautiful office chair. The Natural Adjustable Wooden Leg Office Chair has real wood construction that will complement your look. Chair measures 27.25L x 27.75W x 41H in.; seat height measures 19.75-23.75H in. Crafted of polyester fabric, wood, and metal Natural fabric finish Gray wash wood legs Features tailored welting and swivel base with wheels Standard gas lift and locking tilt mechanism Weight: 44.09 lbs. Weight capacity: 300 lbs. Some assembly required Not intended for commercial use Care: Spot clean only. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including Di-(2-ethylhexyl) phthalate which is known to the state of California to cause cancer and birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov .