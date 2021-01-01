From safavieh
Safavieh Natura Silver 8 ft. x 10 ft. Area Rug
The epitome of sophisticated beach house style, the Natura collection exudes an artisan-crafted look and texture. Soft, lustrous wool yarns are hand-tufted to create contrasting textures, including oversized loops and flat surfaces that are rich in dimension. An array of braided motifs, twills and boucle effects distinguishes this casual rug collection. This is a great addition to your home whether in the country side or busy city. Color: Silver.