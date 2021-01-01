From trixie
TRIXIE Natura Flat Roof Hard Sided Dog Crate, 46 inch
Give your fur-ever friend his own abode with Trixie’s Natura Insulated Flat Roof Club Dog Crate. This pine dog house is made with closed-cell foam insulation, a plastic door flap, and a waterproof finish to help protect your pooch from the outdoors. Plus, its adjustable legs with plastic feet allow you to place the house on uneven ground and support extra circulation underneath the house, which helps keep the floor cool in the summer and dry in the winter. Its hinged roof features locking arms, which can be used to promote more ventilation or for cleaning the house. Its floor is removable, so you can easily clean it.