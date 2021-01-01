From sanctuary
Sanctuary Native Daisy Reversible Bandeau Top
Advertisement
The primary materials that compose this product contain a minimum of 20 percent recycled content. Make a splash in the Sanctuary Native Daisy Reversible Bandeau Top. 85% Recycled Polyester, 15% Spandex. Hand Wash Cold, Hang To Dry. Imported. Soak up the sun in this sexy straight neckline with convertible straps. Seamless sides and microfiber ties for a more secure fit. All over print pattern and flexible boning for more bust support. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.