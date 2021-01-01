Northwest Orca Lovers Native American Washington Tribal Orca Killer Whale Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Pacific Northwest Coast Design Native American Indian totem style art, black and red Orca Killer Whale Tribal Totem Artwork Style of Haida, Klingit, Tlingit etc. Perfect for fishing, fisherman, captain, sailor, etc. Washingtonian Traditional Native American Totem Art. PNW Coast Indian tribe artwork style and symbolism, the powerful totem. Ocean wildlife conservation, Salish Sea 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only