Proud Washingtonian Bird Lovers Native American Washington Bird Watching Indigenous Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Colorful Washington Salish Sea raven totem stealing the sun in his beak, Native American Indian myth, story telling tradition. Gift for birder, bird watcher, birding. Washingtonian pride; Pacific northwest coast style bright colors, mythology, raven steals the sun, verbal tradition. Totem art of Haida, Chinook, Klingit, Tlingit, etc. Red, black and white traditional colors 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only