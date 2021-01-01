Upward Orca Killer Whale Native American SE Alaska Native American Homer, Alaska Upward Orca Killer Whale Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Alaska Pride Traditional Native American Orca Killer Whale Totem Art. PNW Indian tribe artwork and symbolism, the powerful totem. Homer, Alaska Orca Killer Whale Native American Totem Artwork. Proud Alaskan resident great souvenir gifts, Traditional Native American Style colorful orca killer whale totem art. Orca Killer Whale Haida Style Native American Indian Tribal Art of the Pacific NW and Homer, Alaska. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only