From eddart
Native American Dreamcatcher - Follow Your Dreams 5 - Fun Premium T-Shirt
Advertisement
Dreamcatcher design by EDDA Froehlich. It's a boho style dreamcatcher with the words FOLLOW YOUR DREAMS and may eventually be an idea for everyone who loves the Native Americans culture. Also for free spirits, doers, big thinkers or dreamcatcher fans. This fantastic dreamcatcher is eye-catching and could attract attention in a joyful way. Show it for example at work or meetings, school or university, travels or festivals, yoga or meditation, in your free time with friends and family! This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.