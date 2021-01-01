From eddart
Native American Culture - Bull Skull Dreamcatcher 2 - Fun Premium T-Shirt
Advertisement
Folklore design by EDDA Froehlich. It's an ethno dreamcatcher with a bull skull and may eventually be an idea and surprise for everyone who loves the culture of the Native Americans. Also for free spirits, pride Indigenous people, biker or skull fans. This fantastic bull skull dreamcatcher is eye-catching and could attract attention in a joyful way. Show it for example at work, school or university, travels or festivals, Indigenous people events, in your free time with friends and family! This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.